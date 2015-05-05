Rudd 'disappointed' at AC/DC silence

Estranged AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd says he’s had no contact from his bandmates since he was charged with threatening to kill and drugs offences.

Rudd, 60, previously pleaded not guilty to all charges, but last month admitted a charge of threatening to kill and another of possessing cannabis and methamphetamine. A second charge of threatening to kill was dropped.

He ’s due to appear for sentencing in a Tauranga, New Zealand, court on June 26, where he faces up to seven years in jail.

He was arrested in November last year and tells Australian TV show A Current Affair that he hasn’t heard from his bandmates since.

Rudd says: “I wrote them a letter, I tried to get in contact with Angus. I’ve had no contact with anybody. I’m very disappointed. But that’s life.”

AC/DC hired former sticksman Chris Slade for their touring schedule as Rudd awaits his fate.

On the band continuing without him, Rudd says: “I’m sure they’re having a great old time. I’m sure they’re really enjoying playing. I’m sure it really sounds great.

“There’ll be another tour and I’ll be on it. It’ll go until we all die. We’ll probably all have to be dead before it stops.

“I’ve seen the errors of my ways. It’s onward and upward from here.”

AC/DC return to the UK and Ireland for shows in Glasgow on June 28, Dublin on July 1 and London on July 4.