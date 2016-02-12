AC/DC launch branded bourbon and cola

AC/DC have launched a branded line of bourbon and cola to aid up-and-coming Australian musicians.

The limited edition AC/DC Bourbon & Cola comes in cans featuring artwork from the band’s latest album Rock Or Bust, with the cans set to change periodically to include images from earlier albums by the Aussie rock giants.

Alongside the booze, the band have a Let There Be Rock Fund competition planned to help fledgling Australian music artists. The initiative will launch next month and invites music talent from across Australia to cover an AC/DC song in a style of genre or their choice. Participants will compete for a chance to enter a draw to win prizes and an opportunity to climb the music industry ladder.

A portion of the proceeds from sales of the collectible cans will go towards the Let There Be Rock fund. To enter the competition, visit the official website.

The first batch of AC/DC Bourbon & Cola is available in Australia now, with the chance to win a host of prizes on offer with every purchase.

Last year, AC/DC released a Rock Or Bust branded lager. The band have a number of tour dates around the world in 2016.

Feb 14: St Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Feb 17: Chicago United Center, IL

Feb 20: St Louis Scottrade Center, MO

Feb 23: Dallas, American Airlines Center, TX

Feb 26: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Feb 29: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

Mar 08: Atlanta Philips Arena, GA

Mar 11: Ft Lauderdale BB&T Center, FL

Mar 14: Greensboro Coliseum, NC

Mar 17: Washington Verizon Center, DC

Mar 20: Detroit The Palace, MI

Mar 23: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

Mar 26: Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena, OH

Mar 29: Buffalo First Niagara Center, NY

Apr 01: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Apr 04: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

May 07: Lisbon Passesio Martimo De Alges, Portugal

May 13: Marseille Stade Velodrome, France

May 19: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria

May 22: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic

May 26: Hamburg Stadium, Germany

May 29: Berne Stade De Suisse, Switzerland

Jun 01: Leipzig Stadium, Germany

Jun 04: London Olympic Stadium, UK

Jun 09: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 12: Aarhus Ceres Park, Denmark