Aaron Keylock sets sights on London

Following support slots with Blackberry Smoke, Cadillac 3 and The Graveltones, Aaron Keylock has announced his first headline London show.

The 17-year-old guitar prodigy will play the Black Heart in Camden on February 10 – and it comes ahead of his appearance at this year’s TeamRock-sponsored Ramblin’ Man Fair. He’ll take to the Blues Stage at the two-day event in Kent on the weekend of July 25 & 26.

Keylock released the track Medicine Man in November and hopes to launch his debut album later this year – although in an interview in this month’s Blues Magazine, he says he won’t be rushed into releasing fresh material.

He says: “I want to keep the sound as close as possible to how we sound live, so we need the same players. We’ve been doing some demos and we’re still writing. I have an album’s worth of material, we’ve got a long live set, but it’s about picking songs that fit.

“I want songs that represent me and the songs keep on getting stronger, so I want to keep writing and making sure we have the best stuff. You want to have a big impact with your first album. It’s all high-energy, raw 70s’ rock ’n’ roll.”

The latest issue of The Blues Magazine is now available. Along with interviews with Keylock, the edition features Dr. Feelgood, Blackberry Smoke, the artists to watch throughout 2015 and more.