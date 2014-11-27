Aaron Keylock's good medicine

Aaron Keylock, the 16-year-old guitarist who supported Blackberry Smoke on their recent UK tour, releases Medicine Man as a free single on December 1... but you can download it from Classic Rock today.

“I wrote Medicine Man after watching film footage of a old wild west medicine show”, says Keylock. “The song means a lot to me as, even at my age, I’ve spent a lot of time on the road travelling and it seemed to draw a lot of parallels to a rock n roll life style. We play Medicine Man as the opening track in our set as we find it always goes down a storm.

“I grew up reading Classic Rock and discovered lots of my favourite bands through it, so I’m just really happy for my one of my songs to be supported by such a great magazine.”

Hailing from Oxford, Aaron has been a regular on the club scene for several years (he headlined the Charlotte Street Blues Bat at the age of 12), and has supported the likes of Sandi Thom, The Quireboys, Nine Below Zero, Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, Joan Armatrading, Robin Trower, Alabama 3 and C W Stoneking.

Aaron Keylock plays at Winter Rocks in Sheffield on 6th December, and Planet Rockstock in Porthcawl the following day.

Stream or download Medicine Man below.