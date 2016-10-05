David Coverdale: I’m not retiring in 2017

David Coverdale has stated that he’s not planning to retire next year, despite his previous comments.

The Whitesnake mainman had reported that he was aiming to wind up his career after touring in support of The Purple Album, his 2015 tribute record to the band that made his name.

He said in April: “This will be my farewell. I’m looking at retiring next year, on the 30th anniversary of the 1987 album.”

Now Coverdale, 65, tells Vorterix Radio (via Blabbermouth): “I made the mistake of saying to a friend of mine, a journalist, ‘This could be an interesting last project for me to finish as I started.’

“It was kind of a foolish thing for me to say. My co-producer looked at me like I was fucking crazy. Then we went on an incredibly successful tour, which we’re finishing up editing for spring next year.”

The veteran vocalist recently told Metropolis Radio “When I was mixing The Purple Album I’m going, ‘Man, how long do I have to do this?’

“But in essence it’s re-energised me. I was totally honest – I thought, ‘This is probably it.’ But I had an incredibly good time on tour with my musicians

“It just makes it more inspiring to look at the future for new stuff with these guys. I have no desire to hang up my rock’n’roll sneakers just yet.”

Whitesnake play three dates in Japan later this month.

Oct 09: Saitama City Loud Park, Japan

Oct 10: Shizuoka City Cultural Hall, Japan

Oct 13: Osaka Grand Cube, Japan

