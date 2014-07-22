A7X in wedding proposal clip

Avenged Sevenfold singer M Shadows helped make one fan's wedding proposal an event he and his future wife will never forget.

Fan Beau Barkley roped in the A7X frontman to help him pop the question to partner Micah Manzanarez onstage during the band’s recent show as part of the Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, USA.

Barkley works behind the scenes of the Mayhem tour and says he wanted to make the proposal special by way of apology for all the time he spends on the road away from Micah.

On Facebook, he says: ““This was a gift from my tour family and myself for all the lonely times I have put her through.”

It comes just a week after Machine Head also held an onstage proposal for a pair of fans.

Watch a clip of the proposal in the festival highlights video below.