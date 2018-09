Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn made one couple's night unforgettable as he presided over an onstage marriage proposal.

At the band’s gig at The Original in North Dakota, USA, fan Tony managed to get onstage with his girlfriend Ashley – where he popped the question in style in front of the sold out crowd.

She said yes, sparking Flynn to lay down a number of naughty marriage stipulations to which the couple happily agreed. See for yourself in the NSFW video below.

Machine Head proposal