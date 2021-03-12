A week dedicated to pizza and metal is coming and we're fully here for it

Spotting a fellow fan of alternative music while out in the wild is a special moment for any devotee, and it’s usually not hard to recognise when we've come across one of our kind. Maybe they’re wearing a jacket covered in patches, have a bottle of band-branded beer perched in their hands, or perhaps, they can be seen taking a bite from a pentagram-shaped pizza. Okay, the last one might not be so common, but thanks to a group of expert online bakers, we may be about to witness a whole new form of rock and metal worship.

Starting from March 22, Instagram account scratchmadepizza will be hosting a week of themed pizza-making, in “celebration of all things pizza and metal”. Big players across the internet’s pizza community will be gathering to show off their music-inspired creations, with the first bake being a tribute to Iron Maiden, which will be infused with the band’s own Trooper beer.

Content from the 7 days will be hashtagged under #rockpizzaweek, so be sure to stay up to date. For the full lineup of bakers, check out the list below.

Metal fans are also encouraged to try their hand at their own music-inspired pizzas, so whether you're a total beginner or a regular Papa John, it's time to get stuck in – just be sure to hashtag your pies for full bragging rights.