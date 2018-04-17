A Perfect Circle share new track So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish

A Perfect Circle - Eat The Elephant 1. Eat The Elephant

2. Disillusioned

3. The Contrarian

4. The Doomed

5. So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish

6. TalkTalk

7. By And Down The River

8. Delicious

9. DLB

10. Hourglass

11. Feathers

12. Get The Lead Out

A Perfect Circle have released their new track So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish.

It’s the latest track to be taken from the band’s upcoming album Eat The Elephant, which will arrive on Friday (April 20) via BMG.

A Perfect Circle previously revealed Disillusioned and The Doomed from the follow-up to 2004’s Emotive.

Speaking about the song, frontman Maynard James Keenan says: “We all cope with the absurd in our own manner. The Italian side of me produces and shares wine with friends in order to feel grounded and connected in the midst of all the madness.

“But once the wine is gone, the drunk and sarcastic Irish side of me goes straight for the unreasonable jugular.”

A Perfect Circle are currently on tour across the US without guitarist James Iha, who has been forced to take a step back from their live shows due to his commitments with Smashing Pumpkins.

A Perfect Circle 2018 tour dates

Apr 17: Santa Barbara Arlington Theater, CA

Apr 18: San Jose State University Events Center, CA

Apr 20: Las Vegas Las Rageous, NV

Apr 22: Indio Coachella, CA

May 12: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI

May 15: Omaha Baxter Arena, NE

May 16: Columbia Mizzou Arena, MO

May 18: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 22: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI

May 25: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK

May 26: Dallas BFD 2018 At Starplex Pavilion, TX

Jun 01: Nurnberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 02: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 05: Stockholm Fryhuset, Sweden

Jun 06: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Jun 08: Aarhus NorthSide, Denmark

Jun 09: Helsinki Sideways Festival, Finland

Jun 12: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Jun 13: London O2 Apollo Brixton, UK

Jun 14: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Jun 17: Berlin Zitadelle, Germany

Jun 20: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland

Jun 21: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 23: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Jun 24: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

Jun 26: Paris Olympia, France

Jun 28: Madrid Download, Spain

Jun 29: Barcelona Be Prog! My Friend, Spain

Jul 01: Verona Rock The Castle Festival, Italy