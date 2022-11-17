A new Dracula movie starring Nicolas Cage is coming in 2023 and we can't wait to sink our teeth into it

Although there's been many Dracula spin-offs over the years (1992's Bram Stoker's Dracula, 2004's Van Helsing, 2020's Dracula), little attention has been given to the character Renfield, who takes more of a prominent role in Bram Stoker's original 1897 gothic novel.

Next year via Universal Pictures, A new film, Renfield, will follow the life of the mysterious personality, who is known for being Dracula's devoted servant and a fly-munching 'lunatic' in Dr John Seward's mental asylum.

The forthcoming movie will star Nicholas Hoult as Renfield, Awkwafina as Rebecca Quincy, Renfield's love interest and Nicolas Cage as a dapper, velvet-suited Dracula, having proved his suitability for the role earlier this year after outing himself as a "goth" who owns a pet crow.

Although no official trailer has been released yet, we do know that Chris McKay (The Tomorrow War, The LEGO Batman Movie) will serve as director, and that it'll take more of a playful route as a comedy-horror film. Behind the script is Ryan Ridley, of Cartoon Network’s Rick & Morty.

Little has been announced about the project, but as per the reporting of The Digital Fix, the film is set to explore Renfield's life in New Orleans, as he grows tired of his job as the count's henchman after developing a romantic interest in a local traffic cop.

The story was pitched by comic book writer Robert Kirkman, author of the comic horror series The Walking Dead. According to Kirkman, the film, which will be "a fun, extremely violent comedy”, is “a story about him [Renfield] being Dracula’s henchman and how shitty a job that is".

Various behind-the-scene shots from the movie's set show Nicolas Cage, aka Dracula, wearing a blood-red velvet suit, with long finger nails, slicked back hair, purple lips and deathly white skin. Honestly, we're loving this new suited-and-booted look for the OG vamp, and can't wait to see it in action.

Renfield is expected to arrive on April 14, 2023. Check out Instagram posts surrounding the film below:

