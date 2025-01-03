A Multitude Of One announce epic new concept album A Templar’s Tale

A Multitude Of One, aka Nova Cascade guitarist Colin Powell, have announced that they will release their brand new concept album A Templars Tale on February 7. They have also shared the final track on the album The Legacy Of The Templars.

Powell describes the album as his “most ambitious project to date. Drawing inspiration from the golden era of 70s progressive rock, A Templar’s Tale echoes the grandeur of Rick Wakeman’s The Myths and Legends of King Arthur And The Knights Of The Round Table and Journey To The Centre Of The Earth. Like these classics, the album features a narrator who weaves a compelling story, enriched by epic orchestral and choral arrangements alongside traditional rock instrumentation.

"At the heart of the album is Sir Geoffrey de Beaumont, a fictitious Templar knight, who narrates the story of the Templar’s journey. The tale unfolds through spoken passages and songs performed by Colin, merging storytelling with sweeping musical landscapes."

A Templars Tale comes with a 44-page illustrated medieval-style booklet containing lyrics and rich background lore, offering fans a deeper dive into the Templar’s world.

Pre-order A Templars Tale.

(Image credit: Press)

A Multitude Of One: A Templars Tale

1. The Tale Begins

2. The Dawn Of The Templars

3. Footsteps To Jerusalem

4. The Sacred Oath

5. Stone And Gold

6. An Unholy War

7. The Battle Of Acre - Prelude

8. The Battle Of Acre - The Battle

9. The Battle Of Acre - The Aftermath

10. The Grand Master

11. The 13th Day

12: The Legacy Of The Templars