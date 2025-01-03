A Multitude Of One announce epic new concept album A Templar’s Tale

By
( )
published

A Multitude Of One, aka Nova Cascade guitarist Colin Powell, will release new concept album A Templars Tale in February

A Multitude Of One
(Image credit: Press)

A Multitude Of One, aka Nova Cascade guitarist Colin Powell, have announced that they will release their brand new concept album A Templars Tale on February 7. They have also shared the final track on the album The Legacy Of The Templars.

Powell describes the album as his “most ambitious project to date. Drawing inspiration from the golden era of 70s progressive rock, A Templar’s Tale echoes the grandeur of Rick Wakeman’s The Myths and Legends of King Arthur And The Knights Of The Round Table and Journey To The Centre Of The Earth. Like these classics, the album features a narrator who weaves a compelling story, enriched by epic orchestral and choral arrangements alongside traditional rock instrumentation.

"At the heart of the album is Sir Geoffrey de Beaumont, a fictitious Templar knight, who narrates the story of the Templar’s journey. The tale unfolds through spoken passages and songs performed by Colin, merging storytelling with sweeping musical landscapes."

A Templars Tale comes with a 44-page illustrated medieval-style booklet containing lyrics and rich background lore, offering fans a deeper dive into the Templar’s world.

Pre-order A Templars Tale.

A Multitude Of One

(Image credit: Press)

A Multitude Of One: A Templars Tale
1. The Tale Begins
2. The Dawn Of The Templars
3. Footsteps To Jerusalem
4. The Sacred Oath
5. Stone And Gold
6. An Unholy War
7. The Battle Of Acre - Prelude
8. The Battle Of Acre - The Battle
9. The Battle Of Acre - The Aftermath
10. The Grand Master
11. The 13th Day
12: The Legacy Of The Templars

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.