A documentary about the life of Chris Cornell is in the works

A documentary about the life and work of Chris Cornell is in the works, according to Variety.

They report that Brad Pitt and Peter Berg’s production company Film 45 are behind the project, while Cornell’s widow Vicky will is lined up to produce the film. Berg will direct the as-yet-untitled movie.

No other details have been announced at the present time.

The Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman died at the age of 52 in May 2017 following a Soundgarden show in Detroit.

A tribute concert in honour of Cornell was held in Los Angeles in January, which was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, and featured appearances from artists including Metallica, Foo Fighters, Tom Morello, Josh Homme, Geezer Butler and Cornell’s Soundgarden bandmates.

Addressing the crowd, Vicky Cornell told the crowd: “It is so important to me that tonight be an intimate gathering of our closest friends and family, shared with his fans who loved him so much. This event showcases his contribution to music history across genres and generations.

“We all know how music can change us, but Chris did something more extraordinary – he changed music and paved the way for so many from Seattle to across the globe.”

Late last year, a career-spanning collection of Cornell’s work was released, along with a video for the track When Bad Does Good featuring the vocalist’s son Christopher.

Cornell was posthumously awarded a Grammy in the Best Rock Performance category last weekend.