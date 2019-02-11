Greta Van Fleet and Chris Cornell among the winners at the 61st annual Grammy awards

Greta Van Fleet were celebrating last night after scooping a Grammy for Best Rock Album.

The rising Michigan stars had received the nomination for their EP From The Fires rather than their debut album Anthem Of The Peaceful Army, but they still clinched the award, seeing off Alice In Chains, Fall Out Boy, Ghost and Weezer.

Greta Van Fleet were pipped to the post in the Best New Artist category by Dua Lipa, while Best Rock Song – a shortlist which also included Twenty One Pilots, Ghost and Bring Me The Horizon – was won by St Vincent for Masseduction.

The band had also been shortlisted in the Best Rock Performance category, which was posthumously awarded to Chris Cornell for When Bad Does Good.

Cornell’s award was accepted by his children Toni and Christopher, who gave an emotional speech.

“I never thought we’d be standing here without my dad and I’m sure he would be proud and honoured,” said Christopher. “He was known for many things – he is a rock icon, the godfather of grunge and the creator of a movement, whose contribution to music history made a lasting impact across genres and generations.

“He was also one of the greatest poets of his time, whose voice, soaring unforgettable vocals, made him the voice of a generation.

“While he touched the hearts of millions, the most important thing he is known for to us, is being the greatest father and our hero.”

The Best Metal Performance went to Electric Messiah by High On Fire – a list that also featured Between The Buried And Me, Deafheaven, Trivium and Underoath.

Meanwhile, Buddy Guy grabbed the Best Traditional Blues Album for his latest record The Blues Is Alive And Well, and Fantastic Negrito picked up the Best Contemporary Blues Album prize for Please Don't Be Dead.

A full list of winners from the night can be found at the Grammy website.