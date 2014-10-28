A Day To Remember announce support

US pop-punks A Day To Remember have announced that Decade and Lower Than Atlantis will support them on their upcoming UK tour.

The live dates kick off in Portsmouth on November 12 and come on the back of ADTR’s summer appearances at the Reading and Leeds festivals and their sold-out show at Cardiff Motorpoint Arena.

Decade’s debut album Good Luck was released in January this year via Spinefarm Records, while Lower Than Atlantis released their self-titled fourth album earlier this month via Sony.

Meanwhhile, both support bands have lined up a one-off gig with Lonely The Brave following the tour. It takes place at London’s Koko on December 8.

Decade’s frontman Alex Sears says: “We’ve already done a really long tour with Lower Than Atlantis so it will be cool to round off the year with them. The lineup is cool, so it should be really good.”

Nov 12: Portsmouth Guildhall

Nov 14: Plymouth Pavilions

Nov 15: Brighton Centre

Nov 16: Leeds O2 Academy

Nov 18: Edinburgh Corn Exchange

Nov 19: Nottingham Rock City

Nov 21: Sheffield O2 Academy

Nov 23: Newcastle O2 Academy