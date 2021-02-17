A Cheery Wave label to release new post-rock compilation in April

Post-rock specialists A Cheery Wave Records are to release the latest in their post-rock compilation series which celebrates the best in underground post-rock. The new compilation, A Cheery Wave From Stranded Youngsters: Volume IX, will be released on April 2.

"We wanted to look back fondly at some of the great bands who are no longer with us, and, as such, the album features only bands who have split-up," say the label. "This is a cheery wave from the beyond."

The new 12-track compilation features songs from bands such as Double Handsome Dragons, And The Earth Swarmed With Them, Kasper Rosa, ...And Stars Collide, Glissando and more, who have split up.

A Cheery Wave From Stranded Youngsters: Volume IX is the label's first to be released on physical formats: very limited editions of 33 cassettes and 50 CDs. These include a bonus track unavailable elsewhere. It will also be available as a free/pay- what-you-want download.

"I'm yet to find a post-rock compilation released on tape, so this may well be the first," the label add.

The A Cheery Wave From Stranded Youngsters: Volume IX cover photo is the Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition stranded on Elephant Island in April 1916 as they waved goodbye to Ernest Shackleton and crew departing to seek rescue. It has been designed by Barry Parkinson from Goonies Never Say Die.

Pre-order A Cheery Wave From Stranded Youngsters: Volume IX.

(Image credit: A Cheery Wave)

Various Artists: A Cheery Wave From Stranded Youngsters: Volume IX

1. Double Handsome Dragons - My favourite animal is the white werewolf 2. The Rock of Travolta - 24 Frames Per Second

3. And The Earth Swarmed With Them - It Will Begin Again

4. A Genuine Freakshow - Frightened Ones

5. Kasper Rosa - You Fool, Warren Is Dead!

6. obe - Drop C Life Centre

7. Goonies Never Say Die - Something Of Summers Past

8. Monsters Build Mean Robots - A Town Called Tourettes

9. 52 Commercial Road - Ash

10. ...And Stars Collide - Every Step Takes Me Further From Home (Part II)

11. He Was Eaten By Owls - Inchoate With The Light Go I pt iii (feat. Loraine James)

12. Glissando - The Long Lost