Louder’s favourite five-star Sony headphones are back to their lowest-ever price for Black Friday

One of the Louder team's best-rated headphones from the last year are the Sony WH-1000XM5s – an amazing sounding pair of auto noise-cancelling headphones which we took a close look at earlier this year. In our 5-star review we touted them as “the best wireless noise-cancelling headphones available today.” They're also the number one pick in our guide to the best headphones for music. If you're serious about your music listening, they really should be top of your list.

If these Sony cans sound like the right upgrade for you, Amazon US have got in on the Black Friday sales early, cutting them by 18% - down from $399.99 to $328. And the good news doesn't end there, as Amazon UK have also cut the price from £319 to £279 - matching the online shopping giant's lowest-ever price on the over-ear headphones.

The deal on both sides of the Atlantic covers the headphones in all three of their colour variations: Black, Silver and Midnight Blue.

Sony WH-1000XM5: $399.99/£319 , now $328/£279

The Louder team's favourite headphones of 2023 are the awesome Sony WH-1000XM5. They offer incredibly detailed sound thanks to their 30mm carbon-fibre driver, while their ANC is class-leading. Battery life is fantastic too - with 30 hours of sonic bliss with noise cancelling activated. A quick 3-minute charge will also give you 3 hours of music. A great price for a stellar pair of headphones.

Launched in May 2022, the Sony WH-1000XM5 immediately revealed themselves to be a worthy successor to Sony’s acclaimed WH-1000XM4 headphones, offering even better noise cancelling, superior sound quality and longer battery life, not to mention a cleaner, more modern aesthetic.

That active noise cancelling is truly amazing - best in class, even - enveloping you in blissful isolation so you can appreciate their clear, punchy and detailed playback at its fullest. In addition, Adaptive Sound Control is designed to adjust the volume based on places you visit regularly, meaning you won’t have to waste time tweaking the levels every time you travel from the gym to the library.

With around 30 hours of battery life with ANC activated, you should easily get a good chunk of listening done before having to charge them up again – and the WH-1000XM5 are also supremely comfortable thanks to their plush memory foam padding.

Other sweet features include voice control, slick touch controls on the ear cups and ultra fast pairing so you never have to wait long to get back into your music.