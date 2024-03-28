Limp Bizkit fans, rejoice! You can now buy hot dog-flavoured water to drink

US convenience store chain 7-Eleven have unveiled a new hot dog-flavoured sparkling drink right before April Fools Day, fulfilling a prophecy nu metal legends Limp Bizkit made with their 2000 album Chocolate Starfish And The Hot Dog Flavored Water.

The drink, named the Big Bite Hot Dog Sparkling Water, was created without the involvement of Limp Bizkit, and hopes to translate the taste of 7-Eleven’s hot dogs (plus mustard and ketchup condiments) into liquid form.

The new beverage is part of the “7-Select” series the chain have created with drinks brand Miracle Seltzer. Other drinks in the line include the more appetising-sounding Lemon Lime, Green Apple and Sweet Orange flavours.

7-Eleven write of the Big Bite Hot Dog Sparkling Water in a new press release: “Gone are the days of alternating bites of a hot dog with sips of a beverage, now those on the go can swap the bun for bubbles.”

Marissa Jarratt – Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Sustainability Officer of 7-Eleven, Inc. – comments: “While crafting flavors like Lemon Lime and Sweet Orange came more easily, our journey took an unexpected turn with the creation of Big Bite Hot Dog Sparkling Water – a daring flavor that pushes the boundaries of flavor innovation.

“7-Eleven is constantly in pursuit of innovative, unique experiences for our customers,” Jarratt continues, “and the 7-Select x Miracle Seltzer lineup is sure to delight even the most adventurous of palates.

“We’re excited for customers to embark on this flavor adventure and experience their favorite snack in a whole new form.”

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The timing of the announcement, plus the sheer ridiculousness of the idea, has led several observers and news publications to deem the news an early April Fools Day prank.

Furthermore – while the Lemon Lime, Green Apple and Sweet Orange flavours in the 7-Select line are now available – 7-Eleven write that “more details on the availability” of the Hot Dog drink “will be revealed on April 1”.

Chocolate Starfish And The Hot Dog Flavored Water was a monumental hit upon release on October 17, 2000. After being promoted with such hit singles as Take A Look Around and Rollin’ (Air Raid Vehicle), the album reached number one on the US Billboard 200, repeating a feat achieved by its 1999 predecessor, Significant Other.

Chocolate Starfish… has been certified six times platinum in the United States.

Limp Bizkit are touring extensively in 2024. The full list of dates and tickets are available via the band’s website.