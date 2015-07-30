69 Eyes at work on 11th album

The 69 Eyes have begun recording what will be their 11th album.

The follow-up to 2012 record X is expected early next year and it’s being produced by Johnny Lee Michaels.

Vocalist Jyrki 69 says: “We’re currently in the studio in Helskinki. It’s coming out really good – it feels like a record I’ve always wanted us to do.

“If you happened to like those albums we made earlier with Johnny, you’ll love this one too. The first single will come out later this year.”

The Finnish outfit launched digital EP Love Runs Away in 2013, followed by compilation title The Best Of Helsinki Vampires nine months later.

The 69 Eyes: To Hel' And Back Again