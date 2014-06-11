5FDP can't wait for Volbeat tour

Five Finger Death Punch are counting down the days until their co-headlining US tour with Volbeat.

Guitarist Zoltan Bathory says the band are looking forward to a string of summer festival appearances, but they will be happiest when they can play a longer set to their fans.

The tour with Volbeat – which also features Hellyeah and Nothing More – kicks off in Salt Lake City in September.

Bathory tells Music Radar: “Festivals are cool, but there’s nothing like doing your own show. Last year, we did the Mayhem Fest with Rob Zombie, just as our first Wrong Side Of Heaven record came out.

“You don’t really get to do your full show on something like that. This co-headline tour with Volbeat gives us a chance to play for over an hour, so we can dip into the new albums as much as we like.

“Whenever you’re putting together a tour, you have to look at what another band can bring to the show. In the case of Volbeat, their music is different from ours but not too different. And both bands have very loyal fans, so putting the two groups together should make for a really great bill that pleases a lot of people.”

As part of the interview, Bathory also picks his top 10 essential guitar albums and his selection includes cuts from Metallica, Pantera and Accept.