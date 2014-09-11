5FDP are 4 songs into next record

Five Finger Death Punch have recorded four songs for their next album, drummer Jeremy Spencer has revealed.

And he hopes the follow-up to last year’s The Wrong Side Of Heaven And The Righteous Side Of Hell twin records will be launched next spring or summer.

Spencer tells Artisan News: “We’re in the studio right now and we’re recording new material. After we finish this tour with Volbeat we’re going to go back in and try to finish up in the winter.

“I’m liking what I’m hearing – but there’s a long way to go. We’re not like, ‘Cool, these are four singles.’ We’ll judge the body of work when it’s done.”

5FDP last week released an emotionally-charged video for their track The Wrong Side Of Heaven, designed to raise awareness of the issues faced by America’s 300,000 homeless war veterans.