2000trees and ArcTanGent festivals unite for special summer weekender event

The good people behind the 2000trees and ArcTanGent festivals are teaming up to create a special weekender having been forced to cancel their 2021 events.



The teams are joining forces for a new event, titled 80 Trees, to be staged at the Exchange in Bristol on July 31 and August 1.

“We’ll be running the first ever 2000trees vs ArcTanGent live event in Bristol! 80-Trees…” they wrote in a joint statement.

“That’s right two days and nights of ACTUAL. LIVE. GIGS showcasing some of the best bands from Trees and ATG past, present and future.”

The statement adds: “As you know we’re all super gutted that both ATG and our sister festival, 2000trees, can’t go ahead this summer. Last year we couldn’t all meet face to face so we put on our very first virtual festival – three days of awesome music recorded in lockdown by some of our favourite bands…”

“But can watching bands on your laptop or phone really keep you going for another summer??? Na us neither!”



Just 250 tickets will be available for the event, which will feature 12 bands per day across two stages. Tickets are on sale now.