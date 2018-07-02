2000 Trees festival to pay tribute to Frightened Rabbit’s Scott Hutchison

Organisers of 2000 Trees have confirmed that there will be a special tribute to late Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison at this year's festival.

The vocalist and guitarist died in May this year – and with both Frightened Rabbit and Hutchison’s other band Mastersystem originally scheduled to appear, it’s been confirmed that a special ‘Camp Frabbit’ will be held in his honour at 2.25pm on Friday, July 13, where a variety of artists will celebrate Hutchison’s legacy.

This year’s event will take place at Upcote Farm, near Cheltenham, on July 12-14, with bands including Enter Shikari, At The Drive-In, Creeper, Turbowolf, Black Peaks, Sikth and Palm Reader previously confirmed – and festival organiser James Scarlett says this is set to be the best 2000 Trees yet.

He says: “There is a lot happening at 2000 Trees this year. Not only do you get 130 of the best rock bands on the planet, but we also spend a huge amount of time curating a festival that truly is the best party you’ve ever been to, in the most relaxing and beautiful location.

“Late night activities include our ever popular silent disco plus an exciting new addition this year: Noisey Karaoke. And if chilling is your thing, then maybe try some sunset yoga, or go and relax at our stunning Forest Stage watching sets from the likes of Enter Shikari and Jamie Lenman.

“If in doubt, just have a wander around our incredible range of hand-picked food vendors. I’m 100% convinced this is going to be the best 2000 Trees festival yet!”

Ticket holders are reminded that this year’s festival is 100% cashless, with everything from food to merchandise only available through the cashless wristband. Find out more.