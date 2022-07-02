14-disc Van der Graaf Generator later years box set on the way

A new 14-disc Van der Graaf Generator box set, focussing on the band's career post their 2005 reunion, is to be released.

Interference Patterns – The Recordings 2005-2016 will be released through Esoteric Recordings on September 23.

The set includes every album issued by the band between 2005 and 2016 - Present (2005), Real Time (2007), Trisector (2008), Live At The Paradiso (2009), A Grounding In Numbers (2011), ALT (2012), Merlin Atmos (2000) and Do Not Disturb (2016).

2009's live set Live At Paradiso has long been deleted and also appears here on DVD. The new set also includes rare additional live CD previously issued only on the limited Japanese release of Real Time. Interference Patterns also includes a 96-page book with an extensive new essay and band interviews by Prog's own Sid Smith and features each album in replica album sleeves. You can view the new artwork and full tracklisting below.

The classic Van der Graaf line-up reformed for the first time since 1978 in 2005, although saxophonist David Jackson would leave a year later, leaving a trio of Peter Hammill, Hugh Banton and Guy Smith, who remain active to this day.

Pre-order Interference Patterns – The Recordings 2005-2016.

(Image credit: Cherry Red)

Van der Graaf Generator: Interference Patterns – The Recordings 2005-2016

DISC ONE

Present Disc One

1 Every Bloody Emperor

2 Boleas Panic

3 Nutter Alert Abandon Ship!

4 In Babelsberg

5 On the Beach

DISC TWO

Present Disc Two

1 Vulcan Meld

2 Double Bass

3 Slo Moves

4 Architectural Hair

5 Spanner

6 Crux

7 Manuelle

8 ‘Eavy Mate

9 Homage to Teo

10 The Price of Admission

DISC THREE

Real Time

Royal Festival Hall – Disc One

1 The Undercover Man

2 Scorched Earth

3 Refugees

4 Every Bloody Emperor

5 Lemmings

6 (In the) Black Room

7 Nutter Alert

8 Darkness (11/11)

DISC FOUR

Real Time

Royal Festival Hall – Disc Two

1 Masks

2 Childlike Faith in Childhood’s End

3 The Sleepwalkers

4 Man-Erg

5 Killer

6 Wondering

DISC FIVE

Real Time

Royal Festival Hall – Disc Three

Previously unreleased outside of Japan

1 Pilgrims (Paris 12.07.2005)

2 When She Comes (Amsterdam 23.07.2005)

3 Still Life (Taormina 15.07.2005)

4 Gibberish (Soundcheck – Amsterdam 23.07.2005)

DISC SIX

Trisector

1 The Hurlyburly

2 Interference

3 Patterns The Final

4 Reel Lifetime

5 Drop Dead

6 Only a Whisper

7 All That Before

8 Over the Hill

9 (We Are) Not Here

DISC SEVEN

Live at the Paradiso 14.04.2007

Disc One

1 Lemmings

2 A Place to Survive

3 Lifetime

4 (In the) Black Room

5 Every Bloody Emperor

6 All That Before

DISC EIGHT

Live at the Paradiso 14.04.2007

Disc Two

1 Gog

2 Meurglys III, The Songwriter’s Guild

3 The Sleepwalkers

4 Man-Erg

5 Scorched Earth

DISC NINE

A Grounding in Numbers

1 Your Time Starts Now

2 Mathematics

3 Highly Strung

4 Red Baron

5 Bunsho

6 Snake Oil

7 Splink

8 Embarrassing Kid

9 Medusa

10 Mr Sands

11 Smoke

12 5533

13 All Over the Place

DISC TEN

ALT

1 Earlybird

2 Extractus

3 Sackbutt

4 Colossus

5 Batty Loop

6 Splendid

7 Repeat After Me

8 Elsewhere

9 Here’s One I Made

10 Earlier Midnite or So

11 D’Accord

12 Mackerel Ate Them

13 Tuesday, The Riff

14 Dronus

DISC ELEVEN

Merlin Atmos

1 Flight

2 Lifetime

3 All That Before

4 Bunsho

5 A Plague of Lighthouse Keepers

6 Gog

DISC TWELVE

Bonus Atmos

1 Interference Patterns

2 Over the Hill

3 Your Time Starts Now

4 Scorched Earth

5 Meurglys III, The Songwriter’s Guild

6 Man-Erg

7 Childlike Faith in Childhood’s End

DISC 13

Do Not Disturb

1 Aloft

2 Alfa Berliner

3 Room 1210

4 Forever Falling

5 Shikata Ga Nai

6 (Oh No! I Must Have Said) Yes

7 Brought to Book

8 Almost the Words

9 Go

DISC 14

Live at the Paradiso 14.04.2007 – DVD

1 Lemmings

2 A Place to Survive

3 Lifetime

4 (In the) Black Room

5 Every Bloody Emperor

6 All That Before

7 Gog

8 Meurglys III, The Songwriter’s Guild

9 The Sleepwalkers

10 Man-Erg

11 Scorched Earth

