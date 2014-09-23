1349 stream Massive Cauldron Of Chaos in full!

Having drip-fed you, like snake venom falling into the eyes of a bound and captive Loki, on the severe Nordic glory that is 1349’s forthcoming Massive Cauldron Of Chaos full-length, we’re now ready to go the whole hog and reveal the album in its full, relentless glory!

Released vie Indie Recordings on September 29, 1349’s first album in four years marks a shift from its atmosphere-steeped predecessor, Demonoir, to supremely clinical yet torrential, cold-hearted riffage, charging itself on the stripped down, ruthlessly efficient sound that became the calling card of Oslo’s Moonfog Records in the 90s, but ramping up the intensity as it careers forward like a Bullet Train belched from Hades. This is a breathless, 39-minute tour de force that we described in the pages of Hammer as “a call to arms that establishes itself as a modern-sounding work and allows 1349 to push themselves to the limits.”

Strap yourself in, put on your g-force-resistant goggles and prepare for the exhilarating, sacrilegious rush that is Massive Cauldron Of Chaos!

Check out 1349’s Facebook page here!

Pre-order the many manifestions of Massive Cauldron Of Chaos here!

And click here for 1349’s impending UK tour dates!