Grateful Dead drummer Bill Kreutzmann launches range of cannabidiol products

Founding Grateful Dead drummer Bill Kreutzmann has released a range of CBD products. The range, which includes a "Bill The Drummer Mystic CBD Oil" and a "Bill The Drummer Recovery Salve", was launched in conjunction with the Kaua’i Hemp Company, a hemp farm and processing lab based in Hawaii.

“As a lifelong advocate of holistic wellness, I believe in the power of quality CBD,” says Bill. “I started searching for CBD products that made sense to me, but I wanted them to come from a company that was in line with my hippie heart. That’s Kauai Hemp Company.

"With this collaboration, we aim to create something exceptional that resonates with anyone seeking natural ways to enhance their health, well-being, and even state of mind. You know – the important stuff."

With Father's Day almost upon us, the $185 Bill The Drummer Gift Box Set is surely going to be a popular purchase, especially as it includes a Bill the Drummer shirt and thank you note featuring an original pieces of Bill Kreutzmann artwork.

The Bill the Drummer range of CBD products can be ordered online.

In April it was announced that Kreutzmann would not be joining Dead And Company's final US tour, which is currently underway.

“Dear Deadheads,” wrote the band. “Every day, things change. After many long discussions and some good old-fashioned soul searching, we are letting you know that our brother Bill Kreutzmann will not be joining us on our final summer tour. Bill wants you to know that he is in good spirits, good health and he is not retiring.

“This is the culmination of a shift in creative direction as we keep these songs alive and breathing in ways that we each feel is best to continue to honor the legacy of the Grateful Dead. The final tour will go on as planned with Bill’s full endorsement and support.”

Full dates below.

Dead & Company: The Final Tour

Jun 09: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Jun 10: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Jun 13: Cincinnati, Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jun 15: Philadelphia, Citizen's Bank Park, PA

Jun 17: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY

Jun 18: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY

Jun 21: New York Citi Field, NY

Jun 22: New York Citi Field, NY

Jun 24: Boston Fenway Park, NY

Jun 25: Boston Fenway Park, NY

Jun 27: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN

Jul 01: Boulder Folsom Field, CO

Jul 02: Boulder Folsom Field, CO

Jul 03: Boulder Folsom Field, CO

Jul 07: George The Gorge, WA

Jul 08: George The Gorge, WA

Jul 14: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA

Jul 15: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA

Jul 16: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA

