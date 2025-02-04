Footage of actor and comedian Bill Murray singing Bob Dylan has gone viral, and it's not for the first time.

Murray's rendition of the 1965 classic Like A Rolling Stone was filmed at the Thalia Hall in Chicago last month during a run of dates by Bill Murray and the Blood Brothers Band, the blues band led by Mike Zito and Albert Castigli.

The Blood Brothers Band tour finds Murray playing percussion – with vocal duties shared with the other musicians – on songs like Wilson Pickett's In The Midnight Hour, The Kinks' Tired Of Waiting For You and Prince's Little Red Corvette. Like A Rolling Stone ends the set, as Murray steps forward to bark the lyrics with enthusiastic if not entirely in-tune gusto.

This isn't the first time Murray has gone viral for Dylan-themed footage. A decade ago, a clip from Theodore Melfi's coming-of-age movie St. Vincent, in which Murray's character Vincent delivered a mumbled accompaniment to the original recording of Shelter From The Storm as the end credits played, was widely shared.

"By the end of the take, half the crew was crying,” Melfi told the Los Angeles Times. "They were just so moved by him doing nothing. He’s just a mess the whole way, and I guess that’s what the film’s about, how we’re all just kind of a mess, a beautiful mess.

"Bill is a beautiful mess, and Vin’s a beautiful mess, and I’m a beautiful mess, and everybody around is. How messy you get defines who you are and what your life is."

Bill Murray and the Blood Brothers Band's next show is this Friday (February 7) at the Variety Playhouse in Atlanta, GA. Full dates below.

Bill Murray & Blood Brothers Like A Rolling Stone Jan 3 2025 Thalia Hall Chicago Nunupics - YouTube Watch On

Feb 07: Atlanta Variety Playhouse, GA

Feb 14: Port Chester The Capitol Theatre, NY

Feb 15: New York Sony Hall, NY

Apr 12: St Louis The Pageant, MO

May 04: New Orleans Fillmore, LA

Oct 04: Louisville Palace, KY

Tickets are on sale now.