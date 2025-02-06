The Allmans' legacy continues as The Brothers announce first live shows since 2020

Derek Trucks and Warren Haynes onstage with The Bothers at Madison Square Garden in 2020

The Brothers have announced a return to the stage. The band, made up of Allman Brothers Band alumni and connected musicians, will play two shows at New York's iconic Madison Square Garden on April 15 and 16.

The Brothers' lineup for the two shows will include founding Allman Brothers Band drummer Jaimoe alongside Warren Haynes (guitars, vocals), Derek Trucks (guitars), Oteil Burbridge (bass) and Marc Quiñones (percussion), plus Joe Russo (drums), Reese Wynans (keyboards), Isaac Eady (drums) and keyboardist Chuck Leavell.

"The chance to play at the Garden with my friends again - far out, man!” exclaims Jaimoe. "I'll see you in April!"

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, February 12 at 10am ET. Fans can register for the pre-sale at www.thebrothersmsg.com, or wait until public sale, which begins on Friday, February 14 at 10am Eastern.

The shows will be The Brothers' first since their pre-pandemic, one-off show at Madison Square Garden in March 2020, a night celebrating 50 Years of Allman Brothers Band music that took place more than five years after the Allman Brothers Band's final show at New York's Beacon Theatre in October 2014.

Warren Haynes, Marc Quinones, Oteil Burbridge and Derek Trucks were all members of the 2003 iteration of The Allman Brothers Band, which lasted until the final show at the Beacon.

Of the other members, Chuck Leavell joined The Allmans in 1972 following the passing of Duane Allman, while Reese Wynans was a member of late '60s band The Second Coming, who included founding ABB members Dickey Betts and Berry Oakley among their number. Wynans would go on to play with Captain Beyond, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Joe Bonamassa.

Of the new additions to the lineup, Joe Russo has played with the likes of Furthur (founded by the Grateful Dead's Phil Lesh and Bob Weir), while fellow drummer Isaac Eady is a current member of the Tedeschi Trucks Band.