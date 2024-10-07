Watch power metal heroes Powerwolf burn their own keyboardist at the stake as part of their massive new arena show

This weekend heavy metal heroes Powerwolf unveiled a massive new production for their European arena tour with Hammerfall and Wind Rose. On October 4 the band played the first show of the Wolfsnächte Tour at Hamburg's 16,000 capacity Barclays Arena.
With a massive 19-song set, the German band pulled out a production worthy of the massive venues they now inhabit, complete with blasts of pyro, flamethrowers and at one point a member of the band - keyboardist Falk Maria Schlegel - being burned at the stake during 1589, the lead single from this year's Wake Up The Wicked.
To celebrate the start of the tour, Powerwolf released an official post-show video that shows off some of the impressive production they have utilised for this tour.
Powerwolf's 17 date Wolfsnächte Tour will see them playing arena-sized venues across Europe with fellow heavy metal revivalist champs Hammerfall and self-styled dwarven metallers Wind Rose. Kicking off in Hamburg, the tour will end in Prague at the Sportovní hala Fortuna on October 26.
The Wolfsnächte Tour comes four months after the release of Powerwolf's tenth studio album, Wake Up The Wicked. Released on July 26 2024, Wake... topped the official German and Austrian album charts, the band's first number 1 at home in Germany in six years since 2018's The Sacrament Of Sin.
Watch fan-shot footage of Powerwolf performing 1589 in Hamburg below.
For the full list of Powerwolf dates, visit the band's official website.
Powerwolf Setlist Barclays Arena, Hamburg October 4 2024
Bless 'Em With The Blade
Incense & Iron
Army Of The Night
Sinners Of The Seven Seas
Amen & Attack
Dancing With The Dead
Armata Strigoi
1589
Demons Are A Girl's Best Friend
Stossgebet
Fire & Forgive
We Don't Wanna Be No Saints
Alive Or Undead
Heretic Hunters
Sainted By The Storm
Blood For Blood (Faoladh)
Sanctified With Dynamite
We Drink Your Blood
Werewolves Of Armenia