Watch power metal heroes Powerwolf burn their own keyboardist at the stake as part of their massive new arena show

This weekend heavy metal heroes Powerwolf unveiled a massive new production for their European arena tour with Hammerfall and Wind Rose. On October 4 the band played the first show of the Wolfsnächte Tour at Hamburg's 16,000 capacity Barclays Arena.

With a massive 19-song set, the German band pulled out a production worthy of the massive venues they now inhabit, complete with blasts of pyro, flamethrowers and at one point a member of the band - keyboardist Falk Maria Schlegel - being burned at the stake during 1589, the lead single from this year's Wake Up The Wicked.

To celebrate the start of the tour, Powerwolf released an official post-show video that shows off some of the impressive production they have utilised for this tour.

POWERWOLF - WolfsnÃ¤chte 2024 (HAMBURG) - YouTube Watch On

Powerwolf's 17 date Wolfsnächte Tour will see them playing arena-sized venues across Europe with fellow heavy metal revivalist champs Hammerfall and self-styled dwarven metallers Wind Rose. Kicking off in Hamburg, the tour will end in Prague at the Sportovní hala Fortuna on October 26.

The Wolfsnächte Tour comes four months after the release of Powerwolf's tenth studio album, Wake Up The Wicked. Released on July 26 2024, Wake... topped the official German and Austrian album charts, the band's first number 1 at home in Germany in six years since 2018's The Sacrament Of Sin.

Watch fan-shot footage of Powerwolf performing 1589 in Hamburg below.

For the full list of Powerwolf dates, visit the band's official website.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

POWERWOLF - 1589 | Barclays Arena Hamburg 04.10.2024 - YouTube Watch On

Powerwolf Setlist Barclays Arena, Hamburg October 4 2024

Bless 'Em With The Blade

Incense & Iron

Army Of The Night

Sinners Of The Seven Seas

Amen & Attack

Dancing With The Dead

Armata Strigoi

1589

Demons Are A Girl's Best Friend

Stossgebet

Fire & Forgive

We Don't Wanna Be No Saints

Alive Or Undead

Heretic Hunters

Sainted By The Storm

Blood For Blood (Faoladh)

Sanctified With Dynamite

We Drink Your Blood

Werewolves Of Armenia