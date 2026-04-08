The Los Angeles home of Sharon and the late Ozzy Osbourne has been put on the market. The seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom property is priced at $17 million and is located in Hancock Park, two miles south of Hollywood.

The house, which the Osbournes purchased from film producer Oren Koules in 2015, was originally listed for $18 million in 2022, but was removed from the market after the family's permanent move to the UK was put on hold.

According to the property listing, the house, which was designed in 1929, includes a kitchen, a family room, a breakfast room, a living room, a formal dining room, a wood-panelled library, a home office and a screening room, while the outdoor area includes a dining area with pizza oven and barbecue, gardens and a swimming pool covered in hand-laid mosaic tiles.

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"It’s one of the more prestigious areas around Downtown LA,” says realtor and Hancock Park resident Pete Buonocore. "Many of the houses are in a Historic Preservation Overlay Zone where homeowners are required to preserve the unique character of their homes, so when you’re driving down the street, it’s as if you’re in the 1920s."

Other well-known names to have lived in the neighbourhood include Muhammad Ali, Antonio Banderas, Natalie and Nat King Cole, Melanie Griffith, Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal, Howard Hughes, Meghan Markle and Lou Rawls.

Below is a video filmed when the property was put on the market in 2022, which includes a Warhol-style pop art portrait of Ozzy Osbourne in the dining room.

The house is available via Carolwood Estates.

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