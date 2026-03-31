"Appropriate action will be taken." Kid Rock is being investigated by the US Army after posting a video of military helicopter flyby

The US Army have started an investigation after a video of two Apache helicopters hovering outside Kid Rock's Nashville home was shared on social media



In the video, which was posted on the vocalist's X account on March 28, an AH-64 Apache helicopter is seen to face his property in Tennesee, dubbed the 'Southern White House'.

Trump supporter Rock, whose most recent album Bad Reputation was released in 2022, is seen standing by his swimming pool, applauding and saluting a military helicopter as it hovers outside his home. Moments later, a second helicopter passes in the distance.

In a statement, Major Jonathon Bless, public affairs officer for the 101st Airborne Division, said: "Fort Campbell leadership is aware of a video circulating on social media depicting AH-64 Apache helicopters operating in the vicinity of a private residence associated with Mr. Robert Ritchie (also known as ‘Kid Rock’).

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"The command has initiated an investigation to review the circumstances surrounding this activity," he continued. " "The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell maintain strict standards for aviation safety, professionalism, and adherence to established flight regulations. We take all concerns regarding aircraft operations and their impact on the surrounding community seriously."

In a separate statement, US Army spokesperson Major Montrell Russell clarified that an administrative review had been launched, to "assess the mission and verify compliance with regulations and airspace requirements... Appropriate action will be taken ​if any violations are found. Until the review is complete, there will be ​no further comment."



In Rock's video post, he wrote: "This is a level of respect that shit for brains Governor of California will never know. God Bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her."



In September 2025, State Governor Gavin Newsom banned the self-styled American Badass from performing in the state of California, on the grounds he makes "horrific music".