Henry Rollins: "I don’t like anything that gives a racist a leg to stand on"

Henry Rollins says that the racial tensions which characterised his hometown of Washington D.C. in the late 70s shaped his political values from a young age.

"Things are, in my opinion, quite different in 2023 than when I was say, 18, which would have been 1979," the former Black Flag vocalist says in an interview with Time Out Croatia. "The racial divide was extreme as far as who lived where. If you were white, there were some neighbourhoods and parts of DC, which is really small, that you might not want to take a chance in. It’s just how things were. I didn’t like it. I don’t like anything that gives a racist a leg to stand on. The racial tension in the city allowed someone like my father to say, 'See? See what these people are like?' or whatever.

"This tension politicised me at a very early age, which in hindsight, I’m grateful for," he continues. "The racism I experienced was getting called names, getting beaten up, robbed, chased. It was very scary. I’m not a tough guy so I was easily out advantaged. It didn’t make me hate black people. It made me aware of the many flaws of the USA. To this day, racism, homophobia, misogyny are big issues with me."

Rollins adds that things are palpably different in the the U.S. capital four decades on.

"I think things are perhaps a bit more level in DC now," he adds. "When I go there to visit, there will be something like a record store Ian MacKaye and I will go to and it’s located somewhere that I’d never be in 1975. I’d like to think things are getting better. I think I am quite a product of those times and wouldn’t be the same if I was raised in DC and 18 in 2023. All this is speculative, so who knows."

Rollins, who released released a new book titled Sic – "writing from the last three years and is informed by frustration, anger, humor and wondering if upcoming tours would continue to be canceled" – is currently on his Good To See You spoken word tour, which was initially scrapped last year due to COVID-19.

“It’s always good to be on tour with a show every night but this time around, it seems better than ever," ," says Henry. "There were several months where I didn’t think I’d be doing shows ever again. The last time I was in Europe was 2018. It hurts to know it’s been that long."

Catch him at the following venues:

Feb 23: Trondheim Byscenen, Norway

Feb 24: Oslo Sentrum Scene , Norway

Feb 25: Stavanger Kuppelhallen, Norway

Feb 26: Gothenburg Stenhammarsalen, Sweden

Feb 27: Stockholm Gota Lejon, Sweden

Feb 28: Malmo Palladium, Sweden

Mar 01: Copenhagen DR Koncerthuset, Denmark

Mar 02: Aarhus Train, Denmark

Mar 03: Hamburg Friedrich-Ebert Halle, Germany

Mar 04: Berlin Theater am Potsdamer Platz, Germany

Mar 05: Heidelburg Karlstorbahnhof, Germany

Mar 06: Cologne Kulturkirche, Germany

Mar 07: Zurich Kaufleuten, Switzerland

Mar 08: Dortmund FZW, Germany

Mar 09: Hannover Theater Am Aegi, Germany

Mar 10: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Mar 11: Dusseldorf Savoy Theater, Germany

Mar 12: Ludwigsburg Scala, Germany

Mar 13: Tilburg 013 Poppodium, Holland

Mar 14: Leipzig FelsenKeller, Germany

Mar 15: Munich Werk7 Theater, Germany

Mar 16: Dudelange Opderschmelz, Luxembourg

Mar 17: Fribourg Fri-Son, Switzerland

Mar 18: Paris Café De la Danse, France

Mar 19: Amsterdam Paradiso, Holland

Mar 20: Groningen Stadsschouwburg, Holland

Mar 21: Leevuen Het Depot, Belgium

Mar 22: Ghent Vooruit, Belgium

Mar 23: Antwerp De Roma, Belgium

Mar 24: Bexhill-On-Sea De La Warr Pavilion, UK

Mar 25: Liverpool Mountford Hall, UK

Mar 26: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

Mar 28: Belfast Limelight, Northern Ireland

Mar 29: Glasgow Pavilion Theatre, Scotland

Mar 30: Whitley Bay Playhouse, England

Mar 31: Buxton Opera House, England

Apr 01: Birmingham Town Hall, England

Apr 02: Nottingham Albert Hall, England

Apr 03: Cardiff Tramshed, Wales

Apr 04; Bath Komedia, England

Apr 05: London Palladium, England

Apr 06: Manchester Bridgewater Hall, England

Apr 07: Cambridge Corn Exchange, England

Jun 05: Perth Concert Hall, Australia

Jun 06: Margaret River HEART, Australia

Jun 08: Adelaide Thebarton Theatre, Australia

Jun 09: Alice Springs Araluen Arts Centre, Australia

Jun 10: Darwin Entertainment Centre, Australia

Jun 13: Cairns Performing Arts Centre, Australia

Jun 15: Brisbane Tivoli, Australia

Jun 16: Brisbane Tivoli, Australia

Jun 17: Caloundra Events Centre, Australia

Jun 20: Canberra Llewellyn Hall ANU, Australia

Jun 21: Bendigo Ulumbarra Theatre, Australia

Jun 22: Ballarat Civic Hall, Australia

Jun 24: Melbourne Hamer Hall, Australia

Jun 27: Thirroul Anita’s Theatre, Australia

Jun 28: Sydney State Theatre, Australia

Jun 30: Newcastle City Hall, Australia

Jul 02: Launceston Princess Theatre, Australia

Jul 03: Hobart Odeon Theatre, Australia

Jul 05: Devonport Victoria Theatre, New Zealand

Jul 06: Auckland Sky City Theatre, New Zealand

Jul 07: Christchurch James Hay Theatre, New Zealand

Jul 08: Wellington Old St. Pauls, New Zealand