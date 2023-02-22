Henry Rollins: "I don’t like anything that gives a racist a leg to stand on"

Henry Rollins says that the racial tensions which characterised his hometown of Washington D.C. in the late 70s shaped his political values from a young age.
"Things are, in my opinion, quite different in 2023 than when I was say, 18, which would have been 1979," the former Black Flag vocalist says in an interview with Time Out Croatia. "The racial divide was extreme as far as who lived where. If you were white, there were some neighbourhoods and parts of DC, which is really small, that you might not want to take a chance in. It’s just how things were. I didn’t like it. I don’t like anything that gives a racist a leg to stand on. The racial tension in the city allowed someone like my father to say, 'See? See what these people are like?' or whatever.
"This tension politicised me at a very early age, which in hindsight, I’m grateful for," he continues. "The racism I experienced was getting called names, getting beaten up, robbed, chased. It was very scary. I’m not a tough guy so I was easily out advantaged. It didn’t make me hate black people. It made me aware of the many flaws of the USA. To this day, racism, homophobia, misogyny are big issues with me."
Rollins adds that things are palpably different in the the U.S. capital four decades on.
"I think things are perhaps a bit more level in DC now," he adds. "When I go there to visit, there will be something like a record store Ian MacKaye and I will go to and it’s located somewhere that I’d never be in 1975. I’d like to think things are getting better. I think I am quite a product of those times and wouldn’t be the same if I was raised in DC and 18 in 2023. All this is speculative, so who knows."
Rollins, who released released a new book titled Sic – "writing from the last three years and is informed by frustration, anger, humor and wondering if upcoming tours would continue to be canceled" – is currently on his Good To See You spoken word tour, which was initially scrapped last year due to COVID-19.
“It’s always good to be on tour with a show every night but this time around, it seems better than ever," ," says Henry. "There were several months where I didn’t think I’d be doing shows ever again. The last time I was in Europe was 2018. It hurts to know it’s been that long."
