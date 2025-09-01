You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Camel’s Mirage (1974), with its iconic, cigarette-brand-referencing cover art, was a record that seemed to materialise, fully formed, from the patchouli-scented smoke of the era.

While the previous year's self-titled debut promised much, Mirage was where the band truly found their voice: a clever mix of symphonic sweep, jazz fusion and melodic subtlety that set them apart from the prog giants of the day, even if it didn't reach the same levels of success.

Built around extended suites like Lady Fantasy and Nimrodel, the album blended pastoral English whimsy with intricate musicianship, led by Andy Latimer’s lyrical guitar and Peter Bardens’ swirling keys.

Though Mirage didn’t trouble the charts on release, its reputation has only grown, even if some still confuse the group with Peter Frampton's band of the same name.

Other albums released in March 1974

Aerosmith - Get Your Wings

T. Rex - Zinc Alloy And The Hidden Riders Of Tomorrow

Rush - Rush

Three Dog Night - Hard Labour

Queen - Queen II

Chicago - Chicago VII

Frank Zappa - Apostrophe

Eagles - On The Border

King Crimson - Starless And Bible Black

Kansas - Kansas

Bob Seger - Seven

Mott The Hoople - The Hoople

Grand Funk Railroad - Shinin' On

Boz Scaggs - Slow Dancer

Peter Frampton - Somethin's Happening

"With their second album, Camel delivered one of their masterpieces. Mirage is already that old, but even today it still sounds refreshingly young. With Mirage, Camel begins to develop their own distinctive sound, highlighted by the band’s liquid, intricate rhythms and the wonderful and unpredictable instrumental exchanges by guitarist Latimer and keyboardist Bardens." (Sputnik Music)

"The entire album bespeaks what’s best about the genre: a self-sustaining musical world where fantasy is the reality and the strings of man remain unseen. Camel provides a different ride than the great carriages of the immortals (Yes, Genesis), using softer strokes in lieu of striking genius, but Mirage is no mere illusion of prog heaven; it’s the genuine article. So climb aboard and strap yourself in for a ride you won’t soon forget." (Eternal Abhorrence)

"In hindsight, Lady Fantasy in particular stands as an iconic Camel track. Sprawling, yes, but with all manner of distinctive parts – the initial keyboard bubble and guitar theme that’s set to recur; the change of pace and forceful instrumental part where even the bass pops up with a feature part; the gentle vocal section that leads into heavier riffing and a keyboard frenzy and naturally back to the guitar theme. (At The Barrier)

Chris Elliott: Better than I remembered. Marillion and a couple of other neo prog bands referenced them a lot back in the early 80's, but I didn't get it all back then.

If we ignore the vocals (is having a decent singer passe in prog bands?) there's some pretty little tunes. They amble off nowhere in particular, and a little more restraint in the number of extra notes would help let things shine.

Not something I'll go back to but it's not unpleasant

Mike Canoe: Camel's Mirage is a very enjoyable and accessible prog album. The musicianship is excellent without being overly complicated or obtuse. It reminds me of previous Wishbone Ash and Klaatu club picks, with even less vocals but the same musical interplay. As usual, I gravitate towards the long songs and Lady Fantasy is a delight. But, with only five songs, there really isn't a chump in the bunch. Bonus track Arubaluba is worth checking out as well.

Martin Roberts: Freefall is a good opening, but the vocals are a bit dull. Supertwister is a lovely flute instrumental. The Nimrodel medley has a good guitar passage in the middle. Earthrise has a quicker tempo and a good guitar solo. The Lady Fantasy medley has a Doors' Riders On The Storm feel for most of it. I prefer Camel’s later work, Nude. Overall, 6 out of 10

Evan Sanders: Many thanks to the group again for introducing me to an album that should have been part of my progressive rock playlist, but unheard by me until this week. The album reminds me of the other groups from the time, including Yes, ELP, and King Crimson, with more emphasis on musicianship than even a hint of catchy melodies for FM radio. 7/10 for a fine addition to the prog rock genre.

Greg Schwepe: First time listening to anything by Camel. I’m a fan of prog rock in the form of Genesis, Yes, ELP, with a small sprinkling of King Crimson and Jethro Tull thrown into the mix. Always willing to try something new and adventurous.

But before I even listened to a note from Mirage, I took one look at the album art and had two questions. One, did the band think that since they were in England that the R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. here in the U.S. would not find out they used the Camel cigarette logo (or maybe they got permission)? And two, given the ban on tobacco advertising, would that album cover been permitted had those laws in the U.S. existed back then?

On with the review: Freefall starts off the album, and with the heavy mix of organ and guitars, I thought I was listening to the 'English Allman Brothers.' Again, not knowing what to expect, I was immediately drawn in.

And with the second track, Supertwister, we’re now into more prog territory, along with the prog staple, the flute. And if you’ve read any of my reviews previously, you know that while I don’t mind the flute in rock music, it’s the dreaded 'seventies flute' I don’t always care for. The kind that is too whimsical, and when you hear it, you immediately conjure up an image of someone 'traipsing through a magic forest' versus the kick ass kind you hear when a certain Ian Anderson goes full bore while standing on one leg.

The seven-minute track Nimrodel is heavy on the keys and synthesiser. Earthrise is just a little too dreary and slow for my tastes. I will say that Lady Fantasy ended the album on a high note for me.

While trying to organise my thoughts before writing this, I thought to myself how I had to 'get over the hump to finish listening to the entire album,' then thought 'don't write that, it’s a bad pun, considering the band's name is Camel.' But that’s the truth. While I like prog and long, complex songs, I’m afraid my adventure with Camel will only last as long as this review, with a one-and-done encounter. 7 out of 10 for me on a genre I like, but a band that just falls a little short for me.

John Davidson: Despite being a bit of a prog fan (Genesis, Yes, Floyd, Tull) I never really got into Camel. At the time, the lack of a vocalist really put me off. Listening to it today, I can appreciate it much more.

That said, it's an interesting listen rather than an enthralling one. Latimer is the star, playing guitar and flute, but the quirky Englishness is a little too overwhelming at times. Enjoyable, but not life-changing. 7/10.

Philip Qvist: Well, after years of seeing pictures of the iconic album cover that is Mirage by Camel (I guess RJ Reynolds was fairly cool about it), I finally got to hear the contents of said album. And the verdict? I was quite pleasantly surprised.

Apart from the odd song or album, I have never really got into prog music, so I wasn't sure what to expect here. The musicianship here is pretty strong, even if the vocals were, to me, a bit on the weak side.

Singer, guitarist and flute player Andrew Latimer (and he plays a mean flute on Supertwister) and singer and keyboard player Peter Bardens do most of the songwriting heavy lifting, although the rhythm section of Andy Ward and Doug Ferguson pick up co-credits on closer Lady Fantasy, quite possibly the strongest song on Mirage.

The White Rider and opening track Freefall also get my vote, but overall, Mirage is a solid record. A 7 from me this week.

James Last: I'm ot the world's biggest Camel fan overall (I do like them), but I love this album in particular. It's always struck a chord for me. Andy Ward is a very underrated drummer in the prog world.

Final score: 7.43 (54 votes cast, total score 401)

