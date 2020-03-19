9 ways you can help your favourite band

It's important to lay bare just how strapped for cash most new acts are, as a Musicians Union study from 2012 revealed. “Over half of all musicians (56%) are earning less than £20k per annum with one in five earning less than £10k from working as a musician,” it said. “A staggering 78% of musicians are earning a gross annual income of less than £30k.” Even factoring in inflation over eight years, those numbers are still concerning.

Often band members are having to do other jobs to make ends meet. This will include zero-hour contracts that offer no security, which are a necessary evil as they don’t have to try and book work around holidays. It is a vicious circle for many, all hoping that the hard work and sacrifices come good.

But in the current climate, there's a things you can do that can make a genuine difference.

9 ways to help your favourite acts

1. Keep buying tickets

For small acts, this is the most direct and immediate way they can make money and it is a critical part of their income. Buy tickets in advance (rather that walk up on the night) as the venue, promoter and act will be closely monitoring sales – and shows can get pulled if ticket sales are slow. Even if the worst comes to the worst and the show is cancelled, you will be refunded. Buying tickets now is a very public display of support, especially for a band that's rescheduled its tour for November.

2. Buy merchandise from band's online stores

If a band are not able to tour, their online store is a good place to show support. Rather than buying their CD or LP from a “tax-efficient” online retail behemoth, buying direct from the act means that more of the money actually goes to them. They still have fulfilment costs, but the margins in selling this way are much higher. Plus they generally have nice limited-edition items (e.g. signed or coloured vinyl) and offer good deals on bundles (e.g. album + T-shirt + ticket) that can keep the wolf from the door in the lean times.

3. Pre-order the album

If your favourite act has a new album coming out later this year, check if they have pre-orders open on their website, on iTunes or other online retailers. Buying it in advance not only means that some cash is coming in, it also sends a message to the retailers that there is growing anticipation for the release. Strong pre-order numbers can see the album pushed up the pre-order charts on download stores and online retailers, resulting in extra editorial support that it might not otherwise get.

4. If they have a Bandcamp presence, buy music there

Bandcamp is an enormously important platform for new acts as it lets them easily sell music downloads and merchandise items direct to fans – and they get to keep the bulk of sales income. On top of this, Bandcamp has a subscription feature that means acts can make money from fans taking out a monthly or annual subscription in exchange for access to a wealth of things like live recordings, demos, interviews, early access to shows and more. It also means acts know what money they have coming in each month and can budget accordingly.

5. If they have a crowd-funding page, fund it

The ugly and painful collapse of PledgeMusic at the start of 2019 had catastrophic effects for a multitude of acts as projects they were trying to get off the ground either fell apart or their profits were wiped out. It exposed how important crowd-funding is for so many acts.

Thankfully there are many other platforms – such as Patreon, Kickstarter, Indiegogo, ArtistShare and more – offering acts ways to get much-needed money to bankroll their next record or tour. They all have targets to hit otherwise the project gets cancelled or scaled back (depending on what platform they are using) so every pledge counts. Now, more than ever, it is critical to show your support, not just for what an act has done in the past, but also what they want to do in the future.

6. Get political: campaign for better deals for acts

Musicians have to do much more these days just to keep their heads above water and sometimes they are fighting against unfair systems or seemingly insurmountable odds. There are, however, schemes and bodies out there that are trying to tilt the balance back in their favour. In light of this, lobbying from fans can genuinely change things.

Take Sofar Sounds, for example, which allowed acts to play in a host’s home – a great way to get in front of new audiences. Except acts felt they were not getting paid properly. The company, seeing the groundswell in favour of the musicians and being dragged over the coals and fined by the New York Department of Labor over how it treated “ambassadors”, changed things and said it would move to give acts better payments.

Meanwhile bodies like Music Venue Trust are fighting to keep grassroots venues open. Supporting these initiatives and signing petitions is not so much digital landfill: it really can change things for the better for acts at the sharp end.

7. Treat streaming as “try before you buy”

The record business has been back in recovery position in recent years (after a decade and a half of steep decline) and streaming is a huge part of its financial renaissance, making up almost half of global revenues in 2018. But this digital windfall is not always making its way down to the smaller acts. The fractions of a penny per play paid by a service like Spotify or Apple Music add up if you’re doing hundreds of millions of streams but not if your average track does 40,000 streams. Treat these streaming services as a tasting menu and a way to discover a new act; but when you find that album you can’t stop streaming, instead of hitting repeat, go and buy it from their online store or Bandcamp page.

8. Sign up to mailing lists & subscribe to channels

This might sound a bit innocuous or even dull, but signing up to an act’s mailing list is one of the most supportive things you can do for them that doesn’t actually involve putting your hand in your pocket. The way social platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter work is that “organic reach” (i.e. getting in front of people without actually paying) is pretty much non-existent today and bands have to shell out to promote their own posts on the platforms that stand between them and fans.

A mailing list, however, is theirs and they own it, meaning they have a way to talk to fans that is virtually free. Also following their official profiles on Spotify and Apple Music as well as subscribing to their channel on YouTube lets the platforms know that not only are you a fan but that these acts have the kinds of fans who want to know everything about them as soon as they can. That all sends up positive messages to the algorithmic gods that decide what acts get pushed up their recommendations and when. It also means you get notified when they have new music so you won’t miss out.

9. Tell your friends

That’s the joy and the power of being a fan – that compulsion to be a total evangelist for the new act you have just discovered and love. Talking about the new album on social media, posting YouTube links to the new video, telling everyone that you have bought tickets to the tour – the cumulative effect of that can be significant.

Personal recommendations are always better than someone seeing an ad as it cuts through the noise and those who see your passion will often be intrigued and play the music. Word of mouth was always the best way for acts to build a following. Now you have a loudhailer and your advocacy can be the best weapon your new favourite band will ever have. May your enthusiasm be undimmed.