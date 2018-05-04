Volbeat are playing a free show at London’s House Of Vans on Wednesday May 30, ahead off their appearance at Download on June 8.

Tickets are no longer available, but we've got our hands on three pairs to give away.

The band will be playing in support of their latest album Seal The Deal & Let’s Boogie, which launched in 2016. But who know what they'll get up to at this special show?

