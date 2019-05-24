Win a Marshall Fridge!

We’ve teamed up with Marshall Amplification to offer one lucky winner a Marshall Fridge (3.2).

Marshall Amps have been making world-changing products since 1962 when their amps literally changed the way we hear rock music, enabling and influencing artists like The Who, Hendrix and Zeppelin to create music that was bigger and louder than ever before.

The 3.2 features the classic half stack Marshall design, with a Marshall branded, tempered glass shelf.

It looks cool but it comes with the Marshall seal of quality too, with adjustable shelves, spill protectors and arctic blue LED lights.

All you've got to do is answer the following question correctly: