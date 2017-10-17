We sent two lucky fans to hang out with Bury Tomorrow in Cologne

This summer, Metal Hammer joined forces with Monster Energy to give two Bury Tomorrow fans the opportunity of a lifetime. Two lucky pair were whisked off to Cologne in Germany to spend the day with the Southampton wrecking crew, and given the AAA treatment – taking in soundcheck, watching the show from the side of the stage and getting some pizza time with the Bury Tomorrow boys.

Get a glimpse at the lairy, sweaty action of Bury Tomorrow’s headline show in the video below, alongside backstage footage and a little interview with Dani Winter-Bates and Jason Cameron. Check it out!

Bury Tomorrow The Stage Invasion UK Tour 2017

Oct 19: Dover The Booking Hall

Oct 20: Southend Chinnerys

Oct 21: Brighton Concorde 2

Oct 22: Norwich Waterfront Studio

Oct 24: Peterborough Met Lounge

Oct 25: Doncaster Vintage Bar

Oct 26: York Fibbers

Oct 27: Middlesbrough Empire

Oct 28: Aberdeen Tunnels

Oct 29: Edinburgh Mash House

Oct 31: Carlisle Brickyard

Nov 01: Huddersfield The Parish

Nov 02: Liverpool O2 Academy 2

Nov 03: Stoke Sugarmill

Nov 04: Milton Keynes Crauford Arms

Nov 05: Worcester Marrs Bar

Nov 07: Oxford O2 Academy 2

Nov 08: Bridgend Hobos

Nov 09: Bath Moles

Nov 10: Exeter Phoenix

Nov 11: Plymouth Underground

Nov 12: Bournemouth Anvil (Matinee)

Nov 12: Bournemouth Anvil

