We sent two lucky fans to hang out with Bury Tomorrow in Cologne

By Metal Hammer  

Hammer teamed up with Monster Energy to send two of Bury Tomorrow's biggest fans to Germany to spend the day with the band

Bury Tomorrow and fans backstage

This summer, Metal Hammer joined forces with Monster Energy to give two Bury Tomorrow fans the opportunity of a lifetime. Two lucky pair were whisked off to Cologne in Germany to spend the day with the Southampton wrecking crew, and given the AAA treatment – taking in soundcheck, watching the show from the side of the stage and getting some pizza time with the Bury Tomorrow boys.

Get a glimpse at the lairy, sweaty action of Bury Tomorrow’s headline show in the video below, alongside backstage footage and a little interview with Dani Winter-Bates and Jason Cameron. Check it out!

Bury Tomorrow The Stage Invasion UK Tour 2017

Oct 19: Dover The Booking Hall
Oct 20: Southend Chinnerys
Oct 21: Brighton Concorde 2
Oct 22: Norwich Waterfront Studio
Oct 24: Peterborough Met Lounge
Oct 25: Doncaster Vintage Bar
Oct 26: York Fibbers
Oct 27: Middlesbrough Empire
Oct 28: Aberdeen Tunnels
Oct 29: Edinburgh Mash House
Oct 31: Carlisle Brickyard
Nov 01: Huddersfield The Parish
Nov 02: Liverpool O2 Academy 2
Nov 03: Stoke Sugarmill
Nov 04: Milton Keynes Crauford Arms
Nov 05: Worcester Marrs Bar
Nov 07: Oxford O2 Academy 2
Nov 08: Bridgend Hobos
Nov 09: Bath Moles
Nov 10: Exeter Phoenix
Nov 11: Plymouth Underground
Nov 12: Bournemouth Anvil (Matinee)
Nov 12: Bournemouth Anvil

