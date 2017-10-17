We sent two lucky fans to hang out with Bury Tomorrow in Cologne

This summer, Metal Hammer joined forces with Monster Energy to give two Bury Tomorrow fans the opportunity of a lifetime. Two lucky pair were whisked off to Cologne in Germany to spend the day with the Southampton wrecking crew, and given the AAA treatment – taking in soundcheck, watching the show from the side of the stage and getting some pizza time with the Bury Tomorrow boys.
Get a glimpse at the lairy, sweaty action of Bury Tomorrow’s headline show in the video below, alongside backstage footage and a little interview with Dani Winter-Bates and Jason Cameron. Check it out!
Bury Tomorrow The Stage Invasion UK Tour 2017
Oct 19: Dover The Booking Hall
Oct 20: Southend Chinnerys
Oct 21: Brighton Concorde 2
Oct 22: Norwich Waterfront Studio
Oct 24: Peterborough Met Lounge
Oct 25: Doncaster Vintage Bar
Oct 26: York Fibbers
Oct 27: Middlesbrough Empire
Oct 28: Aberdeen Tunnels
Oct 29: Edinburgh Mash House
Oct 31: Carlisle Brickyard
Nov 01: Huddersfield The Parish
Nov 02: Liverpool O2 Academy 2
Nov 03: Stoke Sugarmill
Nov 04: Milton Keynes Crauford Arms
Nov 05: Worcester Marrs Bar
Nov 07: Oxford O2 Academy 2
Nov 08: Bridgend Hobos
Nov 09: Bath Moles
Nov 10: Exeter Phoenix
Nov 11: Plymouth Underground
Nov 12: Bournemouth Anvil (Matinee)
Nov 12: Bournemouth Anvil