The confessions of Bury Tomorrow frontman Dani Winter-Bates

HAVE YOU EVER BEEN ARRESTED?

“I came close – twice! Once was in America when we were playing in Augusta, Georgia with Otep and Stray From The Path – which was an interesting mix of genres! I was onstage, midway through our set, and I saw a security guard near me say something about ‘not swearing’. I was like, ‘That’s weird’, and carried on doing my thing. Expletives came out, I turned around, and he had a gun!”

WAIT, HE PULLED A GUN ON YOU FOR SWEARING?!

“He’d unbuttoned it! I was like, ‘Woah!’ They cut our sound, I ran over and he was telling me that if we swore one more time, they’d stop our set. No one had told me about [that rule]! Then, out of nowhere, I saw Stray From The Path’s now-ex bassist, Ryan, rugby-tackle this guy that had the gun, out of nowhere!”

THIS IS GETTING MENTAL

“They’d zip-tied one of the other members of Stray From The Path for swearing, and then the other bandmember came up and tackled him thinking he was a security guard and not a police offer. Both of them got arrested, we couldn’t leave the show.”

SO WHAT HAPPENED THE OTHER TIME?!

“I was at a nightclub in Cardiff on a night out with Asking Alexandria… I was outside the venue, and a bouncer got a bit handsy and put me up against a wall by my throat. I turned around in a red mist and headbutted him, and we got into a bit of a scuffle. I turned around, saw someone with a hi-vis jacket and just thought, ‘Oh noooooooo’. I just put my hands behind my back straight away and got handcuffed. Ha ha ha! I think they knew the bouncer was in the wrong, really…”

WHAT’S THE WORST DECISION YOU’VE MADE WHILE DRUNK?

“For me, it’s usually just along the lines of singing really badly and loudly and wrecking my voice. That’s what I feel the most shit about the next day; going to a karaoke bar, singing really loud and wrecking my voice for the next day. That’s not a common occurrence these days, but it’s the worst. I actually hate karaoke, though. I don’t like standing up and doing it in front of people, I get really nervous! Er, that’s a little bit weird, isn’t it?!”

GIVEN YOUR DAY JOB, YEAH, THAT’S A BIT ODD. GOT ANY FULL-ON PHOBIAS?

“No, I just get crazy anxiety in certain social situations. It’s crazy; I’m quite a social guy, and I’ve never had any problems when we’re going out on tour or when I’m onstage, but even recently, I went out and did guest vocals with Architects at a festival, and I was more nervous about that than I am going out on massive stages by myself. I get really nervous around stupid situations where it shouldn’t really matter.”

DO YOU HAVE ANY DRUNK TATTOOS?

“I do have a Don’t Tell The Bride tattoo, which wasn’t drunk but is pretty outrageous. On one of the episodes of Don’t Tell The Bride, the bride was walked down the isle to one of our songs. We went and saw her afterwards and then I got that done. Ha ha!”

WHAT’S YOUR LEAST FAVOURITE DRUG?

“I’d probably say cocaine, if I’m honest. I’d never take it, but I feel like it’s one of those drugs that people try and justify, and I think those ones are the most dangerous. It has such a ridiculous effect, and it changes people massively.”

WHAT’S THE WEIRDEST RUMOUR YOU’VE HEARD ABOUT YOURSELF?

“Ah… I can’t even tell you that one, it’s just too horrible.”

OH, GO ON!

“Well, basically, a girl at a publication – a major, major publication – went round an entire office and told everyone that I fancied her, and that you could instantly ‘see the connection’ between us. When I talk to girls, I’m like, ‘Cool, whatever’, but that actually happened and is definitely the craziest rumour I’ve heard about myself. God, I hope they don’t read this!”

WHAT’S THE WORST DRUNKEN INJURY YOU’VE EVER SUFFERED?

“I’m quite lucky with falling over and stuff like that. The worst injury I’ve ever had was onstage where I slipped over and cracked my ankle up. I’ve fallen over drunk a bunch of times but I’ve never done anything too bad.”

WHAT’S THE WEIRDEST THING A FAN HAS EVER GIVEN YOU?

“I once signed a live turtle! They brought it to a show, in a bag, and it was at the end of the show. It was fully outrageous. I was like, ‘Does this happen?!’”

WHAT DO YOU WANT WRITTEN ON YOUR TOMBSTONE?

“‘DAN… DEAD.’”

