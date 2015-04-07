VIDEO: We Are Harlot - 'Denial' Unplugged Session

We Are Harlot, whose self-titled debut album hit the UK Top 40 at the weekend, have filmed an acoustic version of the band’s debut single Denial.

Singer Danny Worsnop and guitarist Jeff George joined TeamRock’s crack team of video operatives to film a stripped back version of a song that, in its original form, George describes as starting with “a country feel and then morphs into straight hard rock and by the time you reach the bridge you’re in Pantera-ish land.” This version is quite different.

Watch our interview with We Are Harlot.

High Hopes: We Are Harlot