Watch this synth lord master heavy metal on synthesizers

Will we ever stop finding new and amazing online videos to stun you, are faithful followers, with? We hope not.

This time, we've discovered an electronic musician named Alex Ball – oh sorry we mean Ken Danger – in an Ozzy-styled wig and circular shades to introduce us, while giving us some serious Nigel Tufnel of Spinal Tap vibes, to his nerd-gasmic collection of synths (and a drum machine) on which he's going to attempt to play heavy metal.

The result? The soundtrack to some obscure 80s sci-fi tv-show meets hair metal meets Nine Inch Nails with a Middle Eastern twang.

Check it out below and don't forget to crank it up to eleven.