Watch Set It Off perform 'Ancient History'

Here’s the second track from Set It Off’s recent acoustic session at TeamRock Radio.

The Florida pop punks performed a stripped down version of Ancient History, a track taken from their latest album Duality.

Vocalist Cody Carson says of the song: “I dated a girl for about three or four years and it didn’t work out. We remained friends afterwards but we also realised there was that sexual attraction so we’d hook up every now and then. We were doing more damage to each other than we thought, so the song is about calling it quits and knowing where to draw the line.”

Watch the song and interview below…

