Watch Rick James and Judas Priest get Super Rock Hard together

Picture the scene: it's the early '80s and you're standing in a small town record shop/record store (delete according to likely geographical location) flicking through alphabetised racks of vinyl LPs, when you reach the letter 'J': for the purpose of this somewhat unwieldy introduction, let's now imagine that this section contains albums by only three artists, filthy funkmeister general Rick James, British metal gods Judas Priest and AOR smoothies Journey.



"Brilliant!" you shout aloud, delighted. "I know what I'm going to do: I shall buy one choice album by each of these gifted yet highly individual artists, then later tonight Imma play all three records simultaneously on the three stereos that I happen to have in my bedroom, just to see what musical mayhem will result from this synced-up sonic stramash! That's gonna be wild!"

An unlikely scenario, granted, but you've come this far, stick with us...

Now, it would not be unreasonable to imagine that the music of Rick James, Judas Priest and Journey all melded would be a discordant, unlistenable din. But, wait, no... it turns out that said combo is actually... pretty freakin' bad-ass! Who knew? No-one, surely?

Well, sorry to burst your bubble here maverick, but Bill McClintock knew. Because Bill McClintock knows everything when it comes to mashing-up unlikely musical bedfellows and conjuring up magic, obviously. And that's why the man has been hailed as The Michelangelo of Music Mashups.

All of which is a somewhat exhausting prelude to us saying, Hey friends, listen to this! It's only Judas Priest's Rock Hard Ride Free, Super Freak by Rick James and Journey's Any Way You Want It in joyous harmony!

Glorious, right? The man is a ruddy genius.

If that's put you in the mood for more McClintock magic, check out Van Halen, Quiet Riot and Free, or Slipknot vs The Spice Girls, or Motley Crue vs Motown or perhaps, Metallica vs Huey Lewis.

Don't ever stop, Bill McClintock.