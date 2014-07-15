Watch Mike Portnoy Receive The Virtuoso Award At The Prog Awards

Last year Transatlantic drummer Mike Portnoy was awarded the prestigious Virtuoso Award.

He recvieved the award from fellow band mate Neal Morse as you can see here in this exclusive video clip.

The Virtuoso Award is chosen by Prog Magazine itself and awarded to the recipient on the evening in question. This year the Progressive Music Awards takes place on 11 September at The Underglobe, beneath Shakespeare’s legendary Globe Theatre, where this year’s Virtuoso Award winner will be announced.

But you can still vote in a host of other categories of you haven’t already done so. Mike’s up for three reader voted categories with Transatlantic, as well as for his Progressive Nation At Sea cruise. Just head to awards.progmagazine.com and cast your votes. It couldn’t be easier.