Watch kids react to Led Zeppelin

Can you remember the first time you heard Led Zeppelin? We can’t, but then our brains are so addled with age we’re no longer sure where we live.

Either way, we imagine that initial impact must have been quite something, at least judging by the reaction of the candidates who take part in the Led Zeppelin edition of one of the web’s most successful series, Kids React To…

Ranging from six-year-old Sophie to 13-year-old Jackson, the children are exposed to a number of Zeppelin classics including Whole Lotta Love, Immigrant Song, Stairway To Heaven, Kashmir, Black Dog and Misty Mountain Hop.

“I don’t know what they said at the first bit,” says Sophie, as the opening bars of Whole Lotta Love threaten to blow her mind, “but it sounds like I need oatmeal.” Another listener describes Immigrant Song as being “like Egypt out of the eighties.” We have no idea what that means, but she’s definitely right.

The latest triumph in the Kids React To… franchise follows the success of earlier clips like Kids React to Metallica, Kids React to Motley Crue, Kids React To Iron Maiden, Kids React to AC/DC, Kids React to Nirvana, Kids React to Guns N’ Roses and ooh, hundreds of others. Probably.

Long may it continue.

