Watch kids react to Motley Crue videos

Following the wild success of Teens React to Marilyn Manson, Kids React to Metallica and others far too numerous to mention, Kids React To Motley Crue is the latest video in which young children are asked to confront the terrifying visual output of a familiar rock act.

Providing feedback on the videos accompanying Looks That Kill, Home Sweet Home, Wild Side, Kickstart My Heart, Dr. Feelgood and Girls, Girls, Girls, the junior guinea pigs show the usual mix of bafflement and searing insight when viewing the footage.

“They sound like a boy, but look like a girl”, proclaims one, while a second advises Tommy Lee to “put on a shirt” next time he performs.

“I have never seen a band that crazy in my entire seven years life,” admits seven-year-old Tida, for whom a wildly successful career in music journalism surely awaits, while one young chap is more concerned about health and safety: “This video might give some people epileptic seizures,” he says.

“It all sounds the same,” says another, possibly in despair. “It’s just scream scream scream scream scream.”

Watch kids react to Iron Maiden