Watch kids react to Guns N' Roses

It’s the internet franchise that keeps giving. Following the soaraway success of Teens React to Marilyn Manson, Kids React to Metallica and numerous others, Kids React to Guns N’ Roses is the latest music/child confrontation video to make its mark on the web.

The latest clip sees 11 children aged between six and 13 listen to classic tracks from Guns N’ Roses, including Welcome To The Jungle, Mr Brownstone, Paradise City, My Michelle, Sweet Child O’ Mine, Live And Let Die and November Rain.

The music elicits reactions from the listeners that range from “All these songs sound more or less the same” and “That was mind-blowing” to “My mum sings this to my brother every night!” and “Why’s he wearing a top hat?”

Guns N’ Roses are currently on the Not In This Lifetime tour, and play the London Stadium on June 16-17. Tickets are on sale now.

Full dates

May 27: Slane Castle, Dublin, IE

May 30: Estadio San Mames, Bilbao, ES

Jun 02: Passeio Martimo De Alges, Lisbon, PT

Jun 04: Estadio Vicente Calderon, Madrid, ES

Jun 07: Letzigrund Stadium, Zurich, CH

Jun 10: Autodromo Internazionale Enzo E Dino Ferrrari, Imola, IT

Jun 13: Olympiastadion, Munich, DE

Jun 16: London Stadium, London, GB

Jun 17: London Stadium, London, GB

Jun 20: Stadion Energa Gdansk, Gdansk, PL

Jun 22: Messe, Hannover, DE

Jun 24: Werchter Classic, Werchter, BE

Jun 27: Telia Parken, Copenhagen, DK

Jun 29: Friends Arena, Stockholm, SE

Jul 01: Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Hämeenlinna, FI

Jul 04: Letnany Airport, Prague, CZ

Jul 07: Stade De France, Paris, FR

Jul 10: Ernst Happel Stadium, Vienna, AT

Jul 12: Goffertpark, Nijmegen, NL

Jul 15: Hayarkon Park, Tel Aviv, IL

Jul 27: The Dome At America’s Center, St. Louis, MO

Jul 30: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Aug 02: Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Denver, CO

Aug 08: Marlins Park, Miami, FL

Aug 11: BB&T Field, Winston-Salem, NC

Aug 13: Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, PA

Aug 16: New Era Field, Buffalo, NY

Aug 19: Parc Jean Drapeau, Montreal, QC

Aug 21: TD Place Stadium, Ottawa, ON

Aug 24: Investors Group Field

Aug 27: Mosaic Stadium

Aug 30: Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton, AB

Sep 01: BC Place Stadium, Vancouver, BC

Sep 03: The Gorge, George, WA

Sep 06: Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, TX

Sep 08: Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Ignore The Haters: Why I'm Going To See Guns N' Roses

