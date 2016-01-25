Watch Grohl and Anselmo perform amazing Pantera and Motorhead covers

Stars from the world of rock and metal descended upon a Los Angeles bowling alley on January 22 to pay tribute to the life of Pantera and Damageplan guitarist Dimebag Darrell.

Dimebash 2016 took place at Lucky Strike Live on Hollywood Boulevard and saw a who’s-who list of musicians plough their way through rock classics, while raising money for the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund.

The evening’s all-star jam included appearances from Dimebag’s former bandmates Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, Black Label Society frontman Zakk Wylde, Slayer/Exodus guitarist Gary Holt, Machine Head’s Robb Flynn and Phil Demmel, Stone Sour drummer Roy Mayorga, former Slayer sticksman Dave Lombardo and King’s X frontman Doug Pinnick.

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl – who wore the most metal T-shirt imaginable – was a surprise special guest and helped the metal supergroup charge through Pantera’s Walk and Motörhead’s Ace Of Spades, before pulling up a stool and joining Flynn for a cover of Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here. Judging by the fan-filmed footage below, we’re keeping our fingers and toes crossed for a tour.