Watch Dogs 2 details leak before official announcement

Ubisoft has announced Watch Dogs 2 but almost all of the details set to be announced yesterday online leaked before the official event including the teaser trailer.

Almost everyone in the gaming world knew that the Watch Dogs 2 announcement was coming most likely at E3 next week but Ubisoft decided to tease it a week early by giving it an online unveiling.

This didn’t work out so well for them though. First a banner ad appeared on gaming site IGN a day early complete with the game’s release date of the 15th of November this year. Next the reveal trailer leaked on streaming site Twitch.tv and was subsequently shared on Twitter.

All of the leaks have been removed now but now the cat is out of the bag rendering the big reveal yesterday a bit redundant.

Watch Dogs 2 will move on from the first game’s Chicago setting to San Francisco and will release on PC, PS4 and Xbox One on November the 15th.

Original reporting of the story comes from gaming sites Polygon and Gamereactor.