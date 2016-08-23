Watch Cannibal Corpse played on the ukulele

YouTuber Rob Scallon – the man responsible for Rage Against The Machine on a shovel and Enter Sandman played backwards – has now put his multi-instrumentalist talents to spicing up Cannibal Corpse’s Evidence In The Furnace with ukelele. He’s not alone, though. Rob is joined in the uke duel by fellow YouTube musical maestro Sarah Longfield, who together manage to scare the bejesus out of their Sunday Uke Group peers.

This isn’t the first time Rob and Sarah have added the summery goodness of ukeleles to metal, they also covered Payback by Slayer.

