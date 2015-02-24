VIDEO: Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner at Soundwave 2015

Ahead of their very metal set at Soundwave Melbourne, we caught up with Priest’s Richie Faulkner for a quick chat.

Since joining the band in 2011, Richie has given the iconic heavy metallers a new lease of life and “reenergised” the band. Here he talks about how it feels to not only play the classics but to tour with Priest playing songs he co-wrote on their latest LP Redeemer Of Souls.

But that’s not all, there seems potential for another record too – “We’ve got loads of ideas and the energy to do it,” he says. Count us in!

Judas Priest play main stage on the Friday of Download Festival this June.