“You only have to hear the opening sweep to reach for your lighter and wave it in the air”: Tony Banks' greatest Genesis moments

By ( Prog ) published

Just some of the co-founding keyboardist’s iconic contributions to an award-winning catalogue of groundbreaking muisic

Tony Banks
(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2015, Tony Banks was named Prog God at the annual Progressive Music Awards. While his solo output has contributed significantly to his achievements, it’s his work with Genesis that stands out most – and to prove it, Prog editor Jerry Ewing chose five great keyboard moments from the band’s catalogue.

Tony Banks has a musical career that can best be described as illustrious. He was a founding member of Genesis who helped the band endure as members came and went, including Peter Gabriel and Phil Collins.

In later years he turned down the opportunity to work on The Terminator movie, but excelled with his score on The Wicked Lady, as well as a spell in the pop mainstream and, most successfully, in the classical world. His solo work was recently collected in the lavish four disc box set, A Chord Too Far.

As he told Prog Magazine Show host Philip Wilding, “It’s ludicrous to say that there was no feeling of completion between the members of Genesis. But I think we’d have liked it if all four of us did well. Mike’s album did a bit better than mine, and I think any competition I had with Phil went out of the window on day one.

“I’d always use the excuse that Peter and Phil did well because they were the singers – but what was my excuse with Mike?!”

The Apocalypse 9/8 section of Supper’s Ready (Foxtrot, 1972)

Banks’ keyboard genius exposed in all its unhinged glory, capturing the fiery cataclysmic ending to the band’s epic tune. It would be shamelessly plundered by Marillion in Grendel years later.

The opening to Firth of Fifth (Selling England By The Pound, 1973)

Pretty much a signature sound for Genesis in the 70s. The way the opening piano chords build into full-blown keyboard effect laid down a prog blueprint for the next decade and beyond.

Genesis - Firth Of Fifth (Official Audio) - YouTube Genesis - Firth Of Fifth (Official Audio) - YouTube
Watch On

Afterglow (Wind & Wuthering, 1976)

Possibly the finest of Banks’ Genesis moments. Delightfully atmospheric, sweepingly grandiose, hugely emotive and affecting. You only have to hear the opening sweep of notes to reach for your lighter and start waving it in the air.

Home By The Sea/Second Home By The Sea (Genesis, 1983)

One of the band’s finest longform pieces from the Phil Collins era. It showed that the band could still capture conceptual progressive music when the mood took them, with Banks’ sweeping keyboards set very much to the very fore.

Domino (Invisible Touch, 1986)

Again, more long form fun from the latter years. Domino moulded catchy pop with quirky instrumental progressive sounds to show there was still a prog heart (despite the massive arena shows) beating in the collective Genesis chest.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.

Latest in
Tony Banks
“You only have to hear the opening sweep to reach for your lighter and wave it in the air”: Tony Banks' greatest Genesis moments
The Horrors
Ghouls Aloud: The Horrors come back from the dead with "a dazzling nocturnal spectacle of sombre reflections and oozing catharsis"
Bruce Dickinson in 2024 and a painting of William Blake in 1759
“This deluxe edition contains actual soil from the grave of William Blake”: Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson is releasing a comic book compilation with dirt from the resting place of one of England’s most famous poets
Steven Wilson in 2015 and Playboi Carti in 2025
“I’ve been touring around indie record stores, and I’ve yet to meet anyone who’s even heard of Playboi Carti”: Steven Wilson comments on chart battle with superstar rapper
Hayley Williams performing with Paramore in 2024 and Chino Moreno performing with Deftones in 2024
Watch Paramore’s Hayley Williams join Deftones to sing Minerva in Nashville
Gong
Daevid Allen's final album with Gong to be reissued
Latest in Features
Tony Banks
“You only have to hear the opening sweep to reach for your lighter and wave it in the air”: Tony Banks' greatest Genesis moments
Rick Astley and Rick Wakeman
“Rick Wakeman’s solo albums were just brilliant… when I heard he was doing Henry VIII at Hampton Court Palace, I bought 12 tickets”: Prog is the reason Rick Astley became a singer
Ozzy Osbourne, Paul McCartney, Robert Plant, Jim Morrison and Joe Strummer onstage
The greatest gig I've ever seen: 24 writers pick the most memorable live show of their lives
Marillion in 1984
From debauched prog revivalists to pioneers of the internet age: The Marillion albums you should definitely listen to
Mogwai
“The concept of cool and uncool is completely gone, which is good and bad… people are unashamedly listening to Rick Astley. You’ve got to draw a line somewhere!” Mogwai and the making of prog-curious album The Bad Fire
The Mars Volta
“My totalitarian rule might not be cool, but at least we’ve made interesting records. At least we polarise people”: It took The Mars Volta three years and several arguments to make Noctourniquet
More about prog
Steven Wilson in 2015 and Playboi Carti in 2025

“I’ve been touring around indie record stores, and I’ve yet to meet anyone who’s even heard of Playboi Carti”: Steven Wilson comments on chart battle with superstar rapper
Gong

Daevid Allen's final album with Gong to be reissued
Bruce Dickinson in 2024 and a painting of William Blake in 1759

“This deluxe edition contains actual soil from the grave of William Blake”: Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson is releasing a comic book compilation with dirt from the resting place of one of England’s most famous poets
See more latest
Most Popular
Ozzy Osbourne, Paul McCartney, Robert Plant, Jim Morrison and Joe Strummer onstage
The greatest gig I've ever seen: 24 writers pick the most memorable live show of their lives
Marillion in 1984
From debauched prog revivalists to pioneers of the internet age: The Marillion albums you should definitely listen to
Rick Astley and Rick Wakeman
“Rick Wakeman’s solo albums were just brilliant… when I heard he was doing Henry VIII at Hampton Court Palace, I bought 12 tickets”: Prog is the reason Rick Astley became a singer
Alice Cooper headshot
What Alice Cooper has in common with Hannibal Lecter: Shock rock's foremost practising Christian on snakes, guns, alcohol and Bible study
Mogwai
“The concept of cool and uncool is completely gone, which is good and bad… people are unashamedly listening to Rick Astley. You’ve got to draw a line somewhere!” Mogwai and the making of prog-curious album The Bad Fire
Ginger Wildheart headshot
"What happens next, you give everyone a hard-on and then go around the room with a bat like Al Capone?!” Ginger Wildheart's wild tales of Lemmy, AC/DC, Guns N' Roses, Cheap Trick and more
The Mars Volta
“My totalitarian rule might not be cool, but at least we’ve made interesting records. At least we polarise people”: It took The Mars Volta three years and several arguments to make Noctourniquet
Buckethead and Axl Rose onstage
Psychic tests! Pet wolves! Chicken coops! Guns N' Roses and the wild ride towards Chinese Democracy
Crispian Mills and Bob Ezrin
“We spent seven months on David Gilmour’s boat and almost bankrupted ourselves. But Bob encouraged us to dream big”: How Bob Ezrin brought out the prog in Kula Shaker
Ne Obliviscaris
"Exul ended up being recorded at 10 different studios over two and a half years." Ne Obliviscaris and the heroic story of their fourth album